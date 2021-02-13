See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Richardson, TX
Dr. Shefali Pappu, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Shefali Pappu, MD

Dr. Shefali Pappu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Richardson, TX. 

Dr. Pappu works at Advanced OB/GYN Associates in Richardson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Pappu's Office Locations

    Advanced OB/GYN Associates
    3201 E President George Bush Hwy Ste 107, Richardson, TX 75082

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 13, 2021
    Julie B — Feb 13, 2021
    About Dr. Shefali Pappu, MD

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    1528445947
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shefali Pappu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pappu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pappu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pappu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pappu works at Advanced OB/GYN Associates in Richardson, TX. View the full address on Dr. Pappu’s profile.

    Dr. Pappu has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pappu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Pappu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pappu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pappu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pappu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

