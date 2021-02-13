Overview of Dr. Shefali Pappu, MD

Dr. Shefali Pappu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Richardson, TX.



Dr. Pappu works at Advanced OB/GYN Associates in Richardson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.