Dr. Shefali Shastri, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shefali Shastri, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Basking Ridge, NJ. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.
RMA New Jersey - Basking Ridge140 Allen Rd, Basking Ridge, NJ 07920 Directions (908) 604-7800
RMA New Jersey - Springfield955 S Springfield Ave Ste 103, Springfield, NJ 07081 Directions (973) 258-4081Monday6:00am - 4:30pmTuesday6:00am - 4:30pmWednesday6:00am - 4:30pmThursday6:00am - 4:30pmFriday6:00am - 4:30pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Dr.Shastri is simply amazing! My first encounter with Dr.Shastri and I feel I have gotten so much further in my journey from one visit with Dr.Shatri VS 6 years I been with my OB. Thank You Dr.Shastri for listening to all of our concerns and explaining things in details. My partner and I truly appreciate and admire your bedside skills.
About Dr. Shefali Shastri, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- 1316152861
- Weill-Cornell Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Georgetown University
- Reproductive Endocrinology
