See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Basking Ridge, NJ
Dr. Shefali Shastri, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Shefali Shastri, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.3 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shefali Shastri, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Basking Ridge, NJ. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

Dr. Shastri works at Reproductive Medicine Associates of NJ (Basking Ridge) in Basking Ridge, NJ with other offices in Springfield, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    RMA New Jersey - Basking Ridge
    140 Allen Rd, Basking Ridge, NJ 07920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 604-7800
  2. 2
    RMA New Jersey - Springfield
    955 S Springfield Ave Ste 103, Springfield, NJ 07081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 258-4081
    Monday
    6:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    6:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    6:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    6:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    6:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cervical Polyps
Ectopic Pregnancy
Egg Freezing
Cervical Polyps
Ectopic Pregnancy
Egg Freezing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sperm Cryopreservation Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shastri?

    Jan 20, 2023
    Dr.Shastri is simply amazing! My first encounter with Dr.Shastri and I feel I have gotten so much further in my journey from one visit with Dr.Shatri VS 6 years I been with my OB. Thank You Dr.Shastri for listening to all of our concerns and explaining things in details. My partner and I truly appreciate and admire your bedside skills.
    Mayte R — Jan 20, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shefali Shastri, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Shefali Shastri, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shastri to family and friends

    Dr. Shastri's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shastri

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Shefali Shastri, MD.

    About Dr. Shefali Shastri, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316152861
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Weill-Cornell Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Georgetown University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Reproductive Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shefali Shastri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shastri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shastri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shastri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Shastri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shastri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shastri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shastri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Shefali Shastri, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.