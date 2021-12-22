Dr. Shefali Vyas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vyas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shefali Vyas, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Nephrology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Nephrology. They graduated from Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Yvette A Bridges MD Facog101 Old Short Hills Rd Fl 3, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 833-1531
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
How was your appointment with Dr. Vyas?
Dr. Vyas has taken care of my son David since he was 4 years old She was not just his Dr. but became part of our family in the 17 yrs. we have known her. David has had to switch over to adult Nephrology as he turned 21. She is a very caring and compassionate Dr. and has always been there for David and us. You are in good hands if your child has her for a Dr. When needed she has always returned my calls, morning or night! We all wish David could've stayed with her as long as needed! We surely miss her!!!
- Pediatric Nephrology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1780676056
- University Hospital Brooklyn SUNY Downstate
- Govt Med Hospital Baroda Med College
- Baroda Med College|Government Medical College
- Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda
- Pediatric Nephrology
Dr. Vyas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vyas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vyas using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vyas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vyas speaks Hindi.
Dr. Vyas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vyas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vyas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vyas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.