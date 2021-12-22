See All Pediatric Nephrologists in West Orange, NJ
Dr. Shefali Vyas, MD

Pediatric Nephrology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Shefali Vyas, MD

Dr. Shefali Vyas, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Nephrology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Nephrology. They graduated from Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Vyas works at Children s Kidney Center in West Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vyas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Yvette A Bridges MD Facog
    101 Old Short Hills Rd Fl 3, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 833-1531

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Proteinuria
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Nephrotic Syndrome
Proteinuria
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Nephrotic Syndrome

Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephropathic Cystinosis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant Rejection Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 22, 2021
    Dr. Vyas has taken care of my son David since he was 4 years old She was not just his Dr. but became part of our family in the 17 yrs. we have known her. David has had to switch over to adult Nephrology as he turned 21. She is a very caring and compassionate Dr. and has always been there for David and us. You are in good hands if your child has her for a Dr. When needed she has always returned my calls, morning or night! We all wish David could've stayed with her as long as needed! We surely miss her!!!
    Carol S. Hodges — Dec 22, 2021
    About Dr. Shefali Vyas, MD

    • Pediatric Nephrology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1780676056
    Education & Certifications

    • University Hospital Brooklyn SUNY Downstate
    • Govt Med Hospital Baroda Med College
    • Baroda Med College|Government Medical College
    • Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda
    • Pediatric Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shefali Vyas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vyas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vyas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vyas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vyas works at Children s Kidney Center in West Orange, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Vyas’s profile.

    Dr. Vyas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vyas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vyas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vyas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

