Dr. Shehla Atiq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atiq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shehla Atiq, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shehla Atiq, MD
Dr. Shehla Atiq, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Zanesville, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from JACKSON STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital.
Dr. Atiq works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Atiq's Office Locations
-
1
Rheumatology Consultants2525 Maple Ave, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 453-6554
-
2
Shashi M Vora MD1452 Clark St, Cambridge, OH 43725 Directions (740) 421-9240
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Atiq?
Very thorough. Great listener. Good clinician. Excellent nurse who assists Dr. Atiq.
About Dr. Shehla Atiq, MD
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1952334401
Education & Certifications
- JACKSON STATE UNIVERSITY
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atiq has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atiq accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atiq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atiq works at
Dr. Atiq has seen patients for Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atiq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Atiq. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atiq.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atiq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atiq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.