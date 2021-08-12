Overview of Dr. Shehla Shabnam

Dr. Shehla Shabnam is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dix Hills, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Fatima Jinnah Med College For Women University Of Punjab Lahore Pakistan and is affiliated with Nassau University Medical Center.



Dr. Shabnam works at Noor Women Health Care in Dix Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.