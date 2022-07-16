Dr. Kamran has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shehzad Kamran, MD
Overview of Dr. Shehzad Kamran, MD
Dr. Shehzad Kamran, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They completed their residency with University Of Nd School Med And Health Science
Dr. Kamran works at
Dr. Kamran's Office Locations
Iowa Health Physicians1301 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 408, Des Moines, IA 50316 Directions (515) 263-5000
Unitypoint Health-iowa Lutheran Hospital700 E University Ave, Des Moines, IA 50316 Directions (515) 263-5179
Unitypoint Clinic Family Medicine Indianola301 E Hillcrest Ave, Indianola, IA 50125 Directions (515) 961-3700
Central Iowa Hospital Corp.6000 University Ave Ste 200, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 241-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Knoxville Hospital and Clinics
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kamran?
I've been seeing Dr. Kamran for nearly two years. Over the last dozen years, I've been to numerous psychiatrists in Des Moines for depression and anxiety treatment and my experience with Dr. Kamran has been the most positive by far. Absolutely recommend him.
About Dr. Shehzad Kamran, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1942247739
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nd School Med And Health Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kamran accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kamran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kamran has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Suicidal Ideation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kamran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.