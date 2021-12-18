Overview

Dr. Shehzad Malik, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.



Dr. Malik works at Heart Care Group in Allentown, PA with other offices in Edison, NJ and Lehighton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.