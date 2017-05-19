Dr. Shehzad Sheikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shehzad Sheikh, MD
Dr. Shehzad Sheikh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chapel Hill, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Punjab Medical College and is affiliated with University of North Carolina Hospital.
Dr. Sheikh works at
Locations
Chapel Hill Office101 Manning Dr, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Directions (984) 974-6484
Hospital Affiliations
- University of North Carolina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Just had my first visit with Dr. Sheikh. I cannot recommend him enough. Very thoughtful and intelligent. I have been seeing GIs since I was in second grade, and I was completely blown away by his expertise.
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1760604706
- Punjab Medical College
Dr. Sheikh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheikh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheikh has seen patients for Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheikh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheikh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.