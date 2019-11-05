Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheikh Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sheikh Ahmed, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1710 W 25th St, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (716) 861-6758
Sheikh E Ahmed1631 North Loop W Ste 400, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 861-6758
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ahmed is very caring whenever my husband or I go to see him regarding any health concerns. Has a wonderful bedside manner.
About Dr. Sheikh Ahmed, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1457435745
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmed speaks Arabic.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.