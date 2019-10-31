Overview

Dr. Sheila Ali Ahmadi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Ali Ahmadi works at UCLA Health Beverly Hills Specialty Care in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA and Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.