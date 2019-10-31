Dr. Sheila Ali Ahmadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali Ahmadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheila Ali Ahmadi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sheila Ali Ahmadi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Locations
1
UCLA Health Beverly Hills Specialty Care8641 Wilshire Blvd Ste 210, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 855-7002
2
Ucla Dept of Medicine Professnl Gr200 Medical Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-7922
3
Limited To Official University Duties On2020 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 600, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-5471
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sheila Haji Ali Ahmadi is the best specialist in field of endocrinology and Diabetes, she is a very experienced knowledgeable physician and scientist. She cares about patients and gives her patients ample opportunity to explain their matters, she kindly explains facts to patients.
About Dr. Sheila Ali Ahmadi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1194800094
Education & Certifications
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali Ahmadi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali Ahmadi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali Ahmadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali Ahmadi has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali Ahmadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali Ahmadi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali Ahmadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali Ahmadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali Ahmadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.