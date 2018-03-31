See All Pediatricians in Elk Grove, CA
Dr. Sheila Asare-Bediako, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sheila Asare-Bediako, MD

Dr. Sheila Asare-Bediako, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.

Dr. Asare-Bediako works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Elk Grove, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Asare-Bediako's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    8220 Wymark Dr Ste 200, Elk Grove, CA 95757 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Blood Disorders
Bronchiolitis
Cellulitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Dizziness
Earwax Buildup
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Folliculitis
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertension
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Pulmonary Disease
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Skin Infections
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stomach Diseases
Swine Flu
Urinary Disorders
Urinary Incontinence
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 31, 2018
    One of the best pediatrician to treat my kids. She is a very good doctor with great bedside manners, caring, compassionate, and thorough. she always greets us with a smile. She doesn't seem rush and listens well. She knows and communicates with her patients well regardless of age group and she does a awesome job comforting patients and parents.
    — Mar 31, 2018
    About Dr. Sheila Asare-Bediako, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Akan
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1730317355
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sheila Asare-Bediako, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asare-Bediako is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Asare-Bediako has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Asare-Bediako has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Asare-Bediako works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Elk Grove, CA. View the full address on Dr. Asare-Bediako’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Asare-Bediako. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asare-Bediako.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asare-Bediako, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asare-Bediako appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

