Dr. Sheila Asare-Bediako, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group8220 Wymark Dr Ste 200, Elk Grove, CA 95757 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
One of the best pediatrician to treat my kids. She is a very good doctor with great bedside manners, caring, compassionate, and thorough. she always greets us with a smile. She doesn't seem rush and listens well. She knows and communicates with her patients well regardless of age group and she does a awesome job comforting patients and parents.
- Pediatrics
- 14 years of experience
- English, Akan
- Female
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Pediatrics
- Mercy General Hospital
