Dr. Sheila Baez-Torres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baez-Torres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheila Baez-Torres, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sheila Baez-Torres, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Baez-Torres works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neurology Specialists of Central Florida1685 Lee Rd Ste 210, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 303-6729
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baez-Torres?
Doctor Torres was the first Nuerologist that took time to listen and give me options on treatment. Very kind and feel confident being under her care.
About Dr. Sheila Baez-Torres, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558564666
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin Florida
- University of Connecticut
- Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baez-Torres has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baez-Torres accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baez-Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baez-Torres works at
Dr. Baez-Torres has seen patients for Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baez-Torres on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baez-Torres speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Baez-Torres. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baez-Torres.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baez-Torres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baez-Torres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.