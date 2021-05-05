Dr. Bazzaz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheila Bazzaz, MD
Overview of Dr. Sheila Bazzaz, MD
Dr. Sheila Bazzaz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO.
Dr. Bazzaz's Office Locations
Tustin Ranch Pharmacy2521 Michelle Dr, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (888) 988-2800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr. Bazzaz. She explained things well and was very competent.
About Dr. Sheila Bazzaz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1831140953
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
Dr. Bazzaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bazzaz speaks Arabic.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bazzaz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bazzaz.
