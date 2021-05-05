See All Ophthalmologists in Tustin, CA
Dr. Sheila Bazzaz, MD

Ophthalmology
3.2 (20)
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sheila Bazzaz, MD

Dr. Sheila Bazzaz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO.

Dr. Bazzaz works at Kaiser Permanente Tustin Ranch Medical Offices U in Tustin, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bazzaz's Office Locations

    Tustin Ranch Pharmacy
    2521 Michelle Dr, Tustin, CA 92780 (888) 988-2800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Kaiser Permanente

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    May 05, 2021
    Bob Barrett — May 05, 2021
    About Dr. Sheila Bazzaz, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1831140953
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bazzaz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bazzaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bazzaz works at Kaiser Permanente Tustin Ranch Medical Offices U in Tustin, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bazzaz’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bazzaz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bazzaz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bazzaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bazzaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

