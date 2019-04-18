See All Plastic Surgeons in Montclair, NJ
Dr. Sheila Bond, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (26)
Map Pin Small Montclair, NJ
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Sheila Bond, MD

Dr. Sheila Bond, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University

Dr. Bond works at Sheila A. Bond, M.D. in Montclair, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bond's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vincent C. Giampapa M.d. PA
    89 Valley Rd, Montclair, NJ 07042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 509-0007

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Abdominoplasty
Breast Reconstruction
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Abdominoplasty
Breast Reconstruction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    I had my consultation on April 17,2019, (yesterday). Talk about an amazing staff, from Judiann to Madelyn and of course Dr. Bond herself. The staff was so helpful and God knows I am a pain but Judiann kept it together with me. Dr Bond really took her time in examining me and made me feel like a new woman already. I cant wait to see my results.
    — Apr 18, 2019
    About Dr. Sheila Bond, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609884337
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bond has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bond works at Sheila A. Bond, M.D. in Montclair, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Bond’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Bond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bond.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

