Dr. Sheila Bonilla, MD
Dr. Sheila Bonilla, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston.
Sheila M. Bonilla MD Inc.622 W Duarte Rd Ste 108, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 445-1853
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I can't say enough good things about Dr. Bonilla. But if I had to boil it down to one thing, I would say she does not rush me in any way. I have not had a doctor in a long time that spends so much time with me. She is kind and honest.
- Allergy & Immunology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanente
- Usc/Los Angeles County
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
Dr. Bonilla has seen patients for Nasopharyngitis, Pollen Allergy and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonilla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bonilla speaks Tagalog.
