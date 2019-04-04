Dr. Sheila Cannon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cannon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheila Cannon, MD
Dr. Sheila Cannon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Peachtree City, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Emory University.
Sheila S Cannon MD21 Eastbrook Bnd Ste 209, Peachtree City, GA 30269 Directions (678) 364-0888
- First Health
- MultiPlan
She is the best in her field! I'll never go to any other doctor in her field ! She's the best
- 35 years of experience
- Emory University
Dr. Cannon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cannon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cannon.
