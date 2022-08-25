Dr. Sheila Carroll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carroll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheila Carroll, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sheila Carroll, MD
Dr. Sheila Carroll, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Carroll works at
Dr. Carroll's Office Locations
-
1
Pediatric Cardiology - Upper East Side525 East 68th Street F677, New York, NY 10065 Directions
-
2
Pediatric Cardiology - Lower Manhattan156 William Street 7th Floor, New York, NY 10038 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carroll?
Going to a pediatric specialist is fraught - your child has something wrong, In the 12 years we've been seeing Dr. Carroll, she has been nothing but understanding, thoughtful and thorough.
About Dr. Sheila Carroll, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English
- 1528095791
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carroll has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carroll accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carroll works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Carroll. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carroll.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carroll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carroll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.