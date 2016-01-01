See All Pediatricians in Temecula, CA
Dr. Sheila Cason, MD

Pediatrics
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sheila Cason, MD

Dr. Sheila Cason, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Cason works at Pediatric Partners in Temecula, CA with other offices in Menifee, CA and Murrieta, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cason's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Partners Medical Professional Corp.
    44274 George Cushman Ct Ste 106, Temecula, CA 92592 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 587-0992
  2. 2
    Pediatric Partners Medical Professional Corp.
    26900 Newport Rd Ste 111, Menifee, CA 92584 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 301-5380
  3. 3
    25485 Medical Center Dr Ste 100, Murrieta, CA 92562 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 461-9300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Sharp Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Sheila Cason, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124099130
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sheila Cason, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cason has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cason accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Cason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cason. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cason.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cason, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cason appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

