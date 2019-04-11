Overview of Dr. Sheila Cepeda, MD

Dr. Sheila Cepeda, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Cepeda works at Kewa Pueblo Health Corporation in Santa Fe, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.