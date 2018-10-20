Dr. Sheila Coogan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheila Coogan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sheila Coogan, MD
Dr. Sheila Coogan, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They completed their fellowship with The University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey
Dr. Coogan works at
Dr. Coogan's Office Locations
UT Physicians Heart & Vascular - Bellaire Station6500 West Loop S # 200-G, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 731-5260
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
A superb doctor, excellent communicator, great bedside manner. 2 Thumbs up, way up!!!
About Dr. Sheila Coogan, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- The University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey
- Huron Hospital Cleveland Clinic
- General Surgery
Dr. Coogan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coogan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
