Overview of Dr. Sheila Garcia Santana, MD

Dr. Sheila Garcia Santana, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED|University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Garcia Santana works at Retina Associates Of Kentucky in Lexington, KY with other offices in Ashland, KY and Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Endophthalmitis, Macular Hole and Corneal Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.