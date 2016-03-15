Dr. Sheila Garris-Wallace, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garris-Wallace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheila Garris-Wallace, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sheila Garris-Wallace, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Meharry Medical College|Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine|Meharry Medical College|Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and Chippenham Hospital.
Richmond Primary Care7110 Forest Ave Ste 201, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 944-9931
Commonwealth Primary Care - Richmond1800 Glenside Dr Ste 101, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 390-8602Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Optima Health
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
- Virginia Premier
I have been a patient of Dr. Wallace for more than 20 years and have relied on her professional care and direction with confidence and complete satisfaction. She is patient and comprehensive in responding to my medical concerns, and I have been able to rely the efficiency of her and her office in responding to health concern calls to her office.
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1477520195
- Meharry Medical College|Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine|Meharry Medical College|Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Garris-Wallace has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garris-Wallace accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
