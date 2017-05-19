Dr. Sheila Hill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheila Hill, MD
Overview
Dr. Sheila Hill, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Nacogdoches, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin , The Woman's Hospital of Texas and Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Dr. Hill works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
East Texas Urocenter1018 N Mound St Ste 205, Nacogdoches, TX 75961 Directions (936) 462-8686
-
2
Women's Health Specialists121 Gaslight Medical Pkwy Ste 102, Lufkin, TX 75904 Directions (936) 632-2220
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
- Woodland Heights Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hill?
I love Dr. Hill! I have been going to her for 6 years now. Her staff is very friendly and helpful! I have not had a bad experience there.
About Dr. Sheila Hill, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1851349732
Education & Certifications
- Akron City Hospital
- MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hill has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hill works at
Dr. Hill has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Maternal Anemia, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.