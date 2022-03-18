Dr. Sheila Jacobson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheila Jacobson, MD
Overview of Dr. Sheila Jacobson, MD
Dr. Sheila Jacobson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Tx a & M Univ Sys Hsc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Jacobson works at
Dr. Jacobson's Office Locations
Sheila W. Jacobson, M.D., P.A.9225 Katy Fwy Ste 415, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (281) 206-2127Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A previous doctor gave me a bad scare, telling me I needed to see a brain surgeon because he failed to read the previous medical records that I gave him. I saw Dr. Jacobson after the previous neurologist retired from private practice. Dr. Jacobson straightened everything out quickly and satisfactorily. We even looked at the actual MRI scans together so that she could thoroughly explain all of the findings. She is professional, caring and very competent. I highly recommend her. The only downside is a disagreeable receptionist, but Dr. Jacobson is well worth working though this little glitch.
About Dr. Sheila Jacobson, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881689073
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
- Tx a & M Univ Sys Hsc Coll Of Med
- Wellesley College
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacobson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacobson accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobson has seen patients for Alzheimer's Disease, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jacobson speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.