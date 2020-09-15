Dr. Sheila Kar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheila Kar, MD
Overview
Dr. Sheila Kar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Kar works at
Locations
Robert Koblin M.d. Inc.150 N Robertson Blvd Ste 115, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 657-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Exceptionally caring, knowledgable and skilled doctor! One can never find a better cardiologist.
About Dr. Sheila Kar, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1922143007
Education & Certifications
- CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kar.
