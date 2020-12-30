Dr. Sheila Krishna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheila Krishna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sheila Krishna, MD is a Dermatologist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA.
Dr. Krishna works at
Locations
Dermatologist Medical Group of North County3613 VISTA WAY, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions (760) 758-5340Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Dermatologist Medical Group of North County, INC9850 Genesee Ave Ste 530, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 558-0677
Dermatologist Medical Group of North County - Encinitas1200 Garden View Rd Ste 108, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 942-1311Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is very thorough, positive, sensitive creating a relaxing atmosphere.
About Dr. Sheila Krishna, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical Society Of Virginia
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krishna accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krishna works at
Dr. Krishna has seen patients for Hair Loss, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krishna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
94 patients have reviewed Dr. Krishna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishna.
