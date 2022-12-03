Dr. Sheila Krishnan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishnan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheila Krishnan, DO
Overview
Dr. Sheila Krishnan, DO is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4100 Lake Dr Se, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 267-8244
Spectrum Health Medical Group80 68th St SE # 302, Grand Rapids, MI 49548 Directions (616) 267-8244
SHMG Pulmonary - Greenville705 S Greenville West Dr Ste 201, Greenville, MI 48838 Directions (616) 267-8244
Spectrum Health Reed City Campus225 N State St, Reed City, MI 49677 Directions (616) 267-8244
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring and thorough explains everything well.
About Dr. Sheila Krishnan, DO
- Critical Care Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
