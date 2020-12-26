Overview of Dr. Sheila McGreevy, MD

Dr. Sheila McGreevy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. McGreevy works at University of Kansas Hospital Transplant Center in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Westwood, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.