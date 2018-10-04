See All Cardiologists in Bayonne, NJ
Dr. Sheila Nadiminti, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sheila Nadiminti, MD

Dr. Sheila Nadiminti, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center.

Dr. Nadiminti works at RWJ Barnabas Health Medical Group in Bayonne, NJ with other offices in Clifton, NJ and Lyndhurst, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Nadiminti's Office Locations

    Jersey City Medical Center
    988 Broadway # 201, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 597-9974
    BHMG United Medical
    533 LEXINGTON AVE, Clifton, NJ 07011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 597-9953
    BHMG United Medical
    612 Rutherford Ave Fl 1, Lyndhurst, NJ 07071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 597-9973

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jersey City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Palpitations
Chest Pain
Cardiac Imaging
Heart Palpitations
Chest Pain
Cardiac Imaging

Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 04, 2018
    Outstanding service and care. I would highly recommend.
    — Oct 04, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Sheila Nadiminti, MD
    About Dr. Sheila Nadiminti, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1346482072
    Education & Certifications

    • Beth Israel Medical Center
    • Montefiore Medical Center
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sheila Nadiminti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nadiminti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nadiminti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nadiminti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nadiminti has seen patients for Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nadiminti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nadiminti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nadiminti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nadiminti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nadiminti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

