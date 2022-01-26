Overview of Dr. Sheila Naghshineh, MD

Dr. Sheila Naghshineh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Naghshineh works at UCLA Health Internal Medicine in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.