Dr. Sheila Partridge, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newton, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Partridge works at Newton-Wellesley Hospital Center for Weight Loss Surgery in Newton, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.