Dr. Sheila Patterson, MD
Dr. Sheila Patterson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Restore Wellness Centre4601 Buffalo Gap Rd Ste B1, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 704-5069
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Family Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Dr. Patterson accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.