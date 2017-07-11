Dr. Paul has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheila Paul, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sheila Paul, DO
Dr. Sheila Paul, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Findlay, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Paul's Office Locations
A Renewed Mind1624 Tiffin Ave Ste D, Findlay, OH 45840 Directions (419) 422-7800
Berea Childrens Home and Family Services3500 Carnegie Ave, Cleveland, OH 44115 Directions (440) 260-6843Wednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pm
- 3 885 Commerce Dr, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Directions (419) 330-1050
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had seen Dr. Paul since 2012 via telepathic communication (over the web), and it absolutely was very upsetting when she left the office I receive mental health services at. I guess a change in network and all that stuff is why it happened, but I really was happy with her as my doctor. She went above and beyond to ensure that my needs were met, and she was very caring. I wish there was a way to continue receiving services from Dr. Paul. Wonderful provider!
About Dr. Sheila Paul, DO
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1679597496
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
