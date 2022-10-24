Overview of Dr. Sheila Putman, DO

Dr. Sheila Putman, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.



Dr. Putman works at Summerville Pediatric Specialists in Myrtle Beach, SC with other offices in Surfside Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Postnasal Drip and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.