Dr. Sheila Reddy, MD
Overview
Dr. Sheila Reddy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Hays, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Locations
Austin Gastroenterology4310 James Casey St Ste 4A, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 448-4588
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Hays
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reddy is an amazing doctor. She is thorough and listens to her patients. You can tell she really cares and works hard to get to the bottom of symptoms/condition. I live in upstate Texas and drive to see her and will continue to do so as I wouldn’t trust my health with anyone else. If you’re looking for a great doctor, you’ve found her in Dr. Sheila Reddy.
About Dr. Sheila Reddy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1144579699
Education & Certifications
- Texas Technical University
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Diarrhea, Hemorrhoids and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
