Dr. Sheila Roy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheila Roy, MD
Overview of Dr. Sheila Roy, MD
Dr. Sheila Roy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Aurora, IL. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, Madison, Wisconsin.
Dr. Roy works at
Dr. Roy's Office Locations
-
1
Midwifery2020 Ogden Ave Ste 225, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 978-4800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roy?
About Dr. Sheila Roy, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1568801512
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine, Springfield, Illinois
- University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, Madison, Wisconsin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roy works at
Dr. Roy has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Roy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.