Dr. Sheila Rubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheila Rubin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sheila Rubin, MD
Dr. Sheila Rubin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Willoughby Hills, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.
Dr. Rubin works at
Dr. Rubin's Office Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Foundation2550 Som Center Rd, Willoughby Hills, OH 44094 Directions (440) 943-2500
-
2
Cleveland Clinic Waived Willoughby2570 Som Center Rd, Willoughby Hills, OH 44094 Directions (440) 943-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Carecentrix Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Global Excel Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Lutheran Preferred
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Sparrow Physicians Health Network
- SummaCare
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rubin?
About Dr. Sheila Rubin, MD
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1477721363
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubin works at
Dr. Rubin has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.