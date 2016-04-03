Overview of Dr. Sheila Smalls-Stokes, MD

Dr. Sheila Smalls-Stokes, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.



Dr. Smalls-Stokes works at Novant Health Spine Specialists - Rowan in Salisbury, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Confusion and Sleep-Related Leg Cramp along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.