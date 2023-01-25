Dr. Sheila Smitherman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smitherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheila Smitherman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sheila Smitherman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Olympia, WA. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Mason General Hospital and Family Of Clinics, Providence Centralia Hospital and Providence St. Peter Hospital.
Dr. Smitherman works at
Locations
Southwest Washington Neurosurgery615 Lilly Rd NE Ste 220, Olympia, WA 98506 Directions (360) 486-6150
Hospital Affiliations
- Mason General Hospital and Family Of Clinics
- Providence Centralia Hospital
- Providence St. Peter Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Every time that I have seen Dr. Smitherman she makes me feel like I am Her only patient The care that I have received from Dr. Smitherman I know I would've never gone anywhere else.
About Dr. Sheila Smitherman, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- 1417123779
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor University
