Overview

Dr. Sheila Thomas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Thomas works at Saint Francis Medical Partners - Ridge Lake in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.