Dr. Sheila Woodhouse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodhouse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheila Woodhouse, MD
Overview of Dr. Sheila Woodhouse, MD
Dr. Sheila Woodhouse, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oxon Hill, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with UM Capital Region Medical Center.
Dr. Woodhouse works at
Dr. Woodhouse's Office Locations
-
1
UM Capital Region Medical Group251 National Harbor Blvd Fl 5, Oxon Hill, MD 20745 Directions (301) 618-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Capital Region Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Woodhouse?
I've seen Dr. Woodhouse three times in the last 5 months. My health history is full of complications. I've had several cardiologists over the last 25 years. One told me that my heart disease is my fault because I was borderline obese. Another refused to believe that I'd had MIs, saying I didn't fit "the profile". I never imagined that I wold find a doctor who listened, researched my conditions and educated me. Dr W spent almost an hour with me, while taking copious notes, during my first visit. She has a plan for my heart health going forward. She encourages me to be healthy without shaming me. She is thorough, kind and highly intelligent, all in addition to being very professional and quite obviously at the top of her field. I feel safe and hopeful being in her care. For me, that has never happened with a cardiologist before. I can't recommend her enough even though she runs late sometimes. I'll happily sacrifice 30 minutes in her waiting room to be in her care.
About Dr. Sheila Woodhouse, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285620625
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple U
- Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woodhouse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woodhouse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woodhouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woodhouse works at
Dr. Woodhouse has seen patients for Chest Pain, Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woodhouse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Woodhouse speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodhouse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodhouse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodhouse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodhouse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.