Dr. Sheilendra Mehta, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sheilendra Mehta, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.
Texas Laparoscopic Consultants1200 Binz St Ste 950, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (832) 307-2277Monday8:15am - 4:30pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 3:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I am very pleased with the care I received from Dr. Mehta. He seemed very concerned and knowledgeable about my health needs. He explained the options I had to treat and correct the situation. He also took time to answer all my questions and address any concerns I had. He even explained things I forgot to ask about.I feel very comfortable with Dr. Mehta and im looking forward to him doing my surgery so I can have a better quality of life.
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1477571016
- Methodist Hospital
- Staten Island University Hospital
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- General Surgery
Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.