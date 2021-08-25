Dr. Guha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shejuti Guha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shejuti Guha, MD
Dr. Shejuti Guha, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newberg, OR.
Dr. Guha's Office Locations
Pmg Newberg1000 N Providence Dr Ste 120, Newberg, OR 97132 Directions (503) 537-5900
Physicians Building Group1234 Commercial St Se, Salem, OR 97302 Directions (503) 362-9334
Hospital Affiliations
- Salem Health West Valley Hospital
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Guha was focused and present during our visit, listened well and asked questions to clarify my statements. She was quick and decisive, but accepted my concerns with changing too much too fast and discussed issues fully. We arrived at a mutually acceptable course of treatment with the door open to discuss revisiting things.
About Dr. Shejuti Guha, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1952751505
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Guha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.