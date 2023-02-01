Dr. Shekar Kurpad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurpad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shekar Kurpad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shekar Kurpad, MD
Dr. Shekar Kurpad, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.
Dr. Kurpad works at
Dr. Kurpad's Office Locations
The Medical College of Wisconsin Inc.1155 N Mayfair Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 955-7188
Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital9200 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 805-3666
Hospital Affiliations
- Froedtert Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
dr Kurpad is conservative in his approach to healing the patient. With his approach I was able to listen to his instruction and make sure I did my part I. The healing process based on his solid recommendations of best practices I think he also has a wonderful supportive educated staff as team members
About Dr. Shekar Kurpad, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1033160874
Education & Certifications
- BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Dr. Kurpad has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spinal Stenosis and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kurpad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
