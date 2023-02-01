Overview of Dr. Shekar Kurpad, MD

Dr. Shekar Kurpad, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.



Dr. Kurpad works at The Medical College of Wisconsin Inc. in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spinal Stenosis and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.