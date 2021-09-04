Dr. Shelba Bethel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bethel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shelba Bethel, MD
Dr. Shelba Bethel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bethel's Office Locations
- 1 1139 36th Ave NW, Norman, OK 73072 Directions (405) 364-0643
-
2
Lesa J. Bethel Mulligan MD PC809 N Findlay Ave Ste 100, Norman, OK 73071 Directions (405) 364-0502
Hospital Affiliations
- Norman Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Long wait times. Great doctor
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1780625756
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bethel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bethel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bethel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bethel has seen patients for Pap Smear and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bethel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bethel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bethel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bethel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bethel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.