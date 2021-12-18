Overview

Dr. Shelbi Hayes, MD is a Dermatologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Hayes works at Saints Medical Group LLC in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.