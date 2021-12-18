See All Dermatologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Shelbi Hayes, MD

Dermatology
4.0 (23)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Shelbi Hayes, MD is a Dermatologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.

Dr. Hayes works at Saints Medical Group LLC in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saints Medical Group LLC
    1622 MIDTOWN PL, Oklahoma City, OK 73130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 280-7546
  2. 2
    Saints Dermatology
    9720 BROADWAY EXT, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 280-7546

  • Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Warts
Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Warts

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 18, 2021
    Dr. Hayes was very knowledgable about my issues. She took the time to answer all my questions and give me explanations. Dr. Hayes also looked at the least invasive methods of treatment first. I appreciated how she listened to my concerns.
    About Dr. Shelbi Hayes, MD
Specialties

    Dermatology
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    1447412069
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education

