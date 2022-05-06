Overview of Dr. Shelby Blank, MD

Dr. Shelby Blank, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Blank works at TMH Physician Partners - General Surgery in Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.