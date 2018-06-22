Overview of Dr. Shelby Holt, MD

Dr. Shelby Holt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston.



Dr. Holt works at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperparathyroidism, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.