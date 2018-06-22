Dr. Shelby Holt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shelby Holt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shelby Holt, MD
Dr. Shelby Holt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston.
Dr. Holt works at
Dr. Holt's Office Locations
-
1
William P Clements Jr Univ Hosp6201 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 633-1199
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holt?
Outstanding!! Compassionate and highly skilled surgeon.performed thyroidectomy two days ago. Very large...feeling great...excellent...her enitre team was awesome!!!
About Dr. Shelby Holt, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1881659522
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Southwestern Med School
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holt works at
Dr. Holt has seen patients for Hyperparathyroidism, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Holt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.