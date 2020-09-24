See All Pediatricians in Rockville, MD
Dr. Shelby Josephs, MD

Pediatrics
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Shelby Josephs, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.

Dr. Josephs works at Scanlon and Josephs M.d. P.A. in Rockville, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Scanlon and Josephs M.d. P.A.
    6000 Executive Blvd Ste 615, Rockville, MD 20852 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 530-7907

  • Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center

Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy

Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Shots
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings
Allergy Skin Testing
Allergy Testing
Allergy Treatment
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Angioedema
Anosmia
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Blepharitis
Blood Allergy Testing
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Canker Sore
Celiac Disease
Chronic Laryngitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID)
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Food
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Drug or Food Challenge
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dysphagia
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophagitis
Food Allergy
Food Poisoning
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypogammaglobulinemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
IgA Deficiency
Immunodeficiency Syndromes
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Latex Allergy
Limb Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media
Overweight
Patch Testing
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Polyneuropathy
Postnasal Drip
Radioallergosorbent Test
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sarcoidosis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Skin Testing and Screening
Sleep Apnea
Toxic Effect of Venom
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Sep 24, 2020
    Dr. Josephs is a super smart physician and a humanist with great bedside manners. The staff at the Bethesda office is very friendly, you will not wait too long to be seen, and the office takes almost any insurance. I highly recommend this practice if you have allergies that require long-term treatment.
    — Sep 24, 2020
    About Dr. Shelby Josephs, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    Medical Education
    • Duke University
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
