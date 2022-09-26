Dr. Shelby Terpstra, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Terpstra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shelby Terpstra, DO
Overview of Dr. Shelby Terpstra, DO
Dr. Shelby Terpstra, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wildwood, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Terpstra works at
Dr. Terpstra's Office Locations
-
1
Lake Eye Associates - Wildwood5431 FL 44 Wildwood, Wildwood, FL 34785 Directions (352) 632-2020Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Terpstra?
Great service
About Dr. Shelby Terpstra, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1972543312
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University - Metropolitan Hospital
- Michigan State University- Metropolitan Hospital
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Terpstra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terpstra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Terpstra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Terpstra works at
Dr. Terpstra has seen patients for Blepharoplasty, Eyelid Surgery and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Terpstra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Terpstra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terpstra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Terpstra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Terpstra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.