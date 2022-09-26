Overview of Dr. Shelby Terpstra, DO

Dr. Shelby Terpstra, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wildwood, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Terpstra works at LAKE EYE ASSOCIATES in Wildwood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharoplasty, Eyelid Surgery and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.